NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Country group Rascal Flatts abruptly ended an Indiana concert because of what police call a “security issue” that is being investigated.

Concertgoers say the band didn’t return for an expected encore Thursday night at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in suburban Indianapolis, after which a public-address announcement said the show was over.

Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 10, 2018

Security guards told people to evacuate the seating area. Fan Andy VonDielingen told The Indianapolis Star he saw a disruption in the general-admission area closest to the outdoor amphitheater’s stage.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said Friday the matter is an open investigation. It didn’t immediately release any details.

Rascal Flatts said on Twitter that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked fans for their understanding.

