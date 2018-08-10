  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Rascal Flatts
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Country group Rascal Flatts abruptly ended an Indiana concert because of what police call a “security issue” that is being investigated.

Concertgoers say the band didn’t return for an expected encore Thursday night at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in suburban Indianapolis, after which a public-address announcement said the show was over.

Security guards told people to evacuate the seating area. Fan Andy VonDielingen told The Indianapolis Star he saw a disruption in the general-admission area closest to the outdoor amphitheater’s stage.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said Friday the matter is an open investigation. It didn’t immediately release any details.

Rascal Flatts said on Twitter that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked fans for their understanding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

