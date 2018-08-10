ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank on the 4800 block of Granite Drive armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

Officers said they responded to a report of the robbery, but when they arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male adult, approximately 6’, with a slender build. He was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie-style sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. To conceal his identity, he was wearing dark sunglasses, latex style gloves, and a covering over his face.

Police said the suspect was reported to be carrying a black duffel bag which contained a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Rocklin Police Department, Investigations Division.