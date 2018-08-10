ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin teen accused of killing his 13-year-old sister plead guilty Friday.

Tanner Wood, the son of a high ranking Placer County prosecutor Jeff Wood, has been charged with killing his sister Ashley in July of 2016 at their home.

Police said Ashley Wood died of blunt force trauma. According to court documents, Tanner admitted to using a pickaxe, although prosecutors argued a sledgehammer and knife were also used.

Wood is facing 15 years to life and will be sentenced in November.

Tanner was 14 years old in 2016 when his case was taken up by the California Attorney General’s office. Due to the children’s connection to the case, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office did not take on the case.

According to Police, Ashley’s mother found her body inside the family home in 2016. Ashley was a star gymnast and a student at Sierra Elementary School. Police found her brother in a field 40 minutes after they were called.

A week after Ashley’s death, her older brother spoke out about the slain teen.

“She’s one of the reasons that I’ve never given up,” said Austin Wood, Ashley Wood’s then 22-year-old brother.

Austin said his younger brother was a “good boy”, and continued to say he didn’t understand why his brother would do this.