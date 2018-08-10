Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings’ 2018-19 season schedule has been released.
The Kings will be kicking off the season at home on Oct. 17 against the Utah Jazz.
Other games of note include: Come Nov. 10, the Kings will also get their first look at LeBron James’ new team when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town.
Later that month, the Kings will be featured on national television for their Nov. 29 game against the LA Clippers.
The Kings will also host the Portland Trailblazers on New Year’s Day.
Head here for the full schedule: https://www.nba.com/kings/schedule.