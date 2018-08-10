Sacramento (CBS13) — City leaders think they have a new tool to fight crime and drug violence in underserved communities — cannabis.

The city plans to waive permit fees for former drug offenders looking to get into the booming pot business, but bringing more drugs into communities impacted by the “war on drugs” isn’t something everyone can swallow.

Bonnie Akers is the first to admit she’s tried pot in her day, but don’t try selling her on the idea now.