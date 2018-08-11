  • CBS13On Air

(source: Sacramento Fire Department)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down a three-alarm fire and saved a cat in Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a structure fire in a Victorian-style duplex began Saturday afternoon on the 700 block of 22nd street.

22nd street fire2 sacramento fire Firefighters Save Cat In Downtown Three Alarm Duplex Fire

(source: Sacramento Fire Department)

Officials said over 60 firefighters responded to the incident to help contain the fire to the building where it started.

After initial investigations, firefighters said the fire seems to have started in the basement. An investigator has yet to determine the official cause and origin of the blaze.

22nd street fire3 sacramento fire Firefighters Save Cat In Downtown Three Alarm Duplex Fire

(source: Sacramento Fire Department)

Firefighters said that there were no injuries from the accident and that they saved a cat from the second floor.

The cat is said to be doing well and was returned to its owner.

