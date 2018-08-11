Breaking News:Grass Fire Along Interstate 80 In Fairfield Prompts Evacuations
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy whose arm was crushed and nearly severed by a falling boulder at a Southern California beach is back home after doctors reattached the limb.

The boy was discharged Thursday from the University of California Medical Center in Anaheim after having seven operations.

Authorities say the boy’s right arm was virtually amputated above the elbow on July 18 when a boulder the size of an ice chest fell on him as he and a friend walked by an oceanside cliff in Emerald Bay.

Doctors reattached nerves, blood vessels and muscle. They say the teen has some sensation in his hand and they’re confident he’ll regain use of it after extensive rehabilitation.

