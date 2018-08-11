Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Sutter County
(source: Caltrans District 3)

NICOLAUS (CBS13) — CHP says one person is dead after an RV collided with a tandem tractor-trailer Saturday, causing peaches to spill across the roadway.

The accident happened at 2:15 p.m. on southbound 99 at Powerline Road in Nicolaus.

pic1 CHP: Fatal Crash In Sutter County Leaves 50,000 lbs Of Peaches On Highway 99

(source: Caltrans District 3)

According to Police, the victim was ejected from the RV when it collided with the tractor-trailer and landed in the roadway, suffering fatal injuries. CHP said the person was not wearing their seatbelt.

The tandem tractor-trailer was carrying 50,000 pounds of peaches, and police said it took six hours to clean up the roadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s