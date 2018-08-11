NICOLAUS (CBS13) — CHP says one person is dead after an RV collided with a tandem tractor-trailer Saturday, causing peaches to spill across the roadway.

The accident happened at 2:15 p.m. on southbound 99 at Powerline Road in Nicolaus.

According to Police, the victim was ejected from the RV when it collided with the tractor-trailer and landed in the roadway, suffering fatal injuries. CHP said the person was not wearing their seatbelt.

The tandem tractor-trailer was carrying 50,000 pounds of peaches, and police said it took six hours to clean up the roadway.