FAIRFIELD

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — As firefighters work to contain the last of the Nelson Fire, the Vacaville Fire Department said one firefighter sustained a minor injury from the fire.

Vacaville Fire, which is in unified command with Cal Fire and Fairfield Fire, said two buildings and a house have been destroyed or damaged by the fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire department said that the fire was 2,162 acres as of Saturday night, and 95 percent contained.

