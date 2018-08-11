SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — They may be small, but some local kids are doing big things to help others recover from the Carr fire.

Over 100 miles away from the ravenous carr fire in a South Sacramento neighborhood, they are raising money for the Haven Humane Society.

The Humane Society has taken in roughly 600 displaced animals over the course of the Carr Fire which started July 23 in Shasta County.

So, these children in Sacramento decided to go big and kick it old school with an old-fashioned lemonade stand.

They started raising money for animals a few years ago when their beloved dog Sugar died.

Since then, they have expanded with a minimal advertising budget but a lot of spirit.

So far they have raised over $1,000 and their actions have also brought awareness to the community.

The stand says they plan to take their donations up to the Haven Humane Society next week.