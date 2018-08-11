MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police are investigating a fatal accident that happened just before noon Saturday.

According to police, the accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on the 1800 block of East Yosemite Avenue.

Police said their Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the team and that an investigation is ongoing.

It is still unknown if alcohol was involved at this time.

The identities of the drivers involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.