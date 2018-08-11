ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) announced Friday that they looking for substitute teachers in preparation for a potential teacher strike.

In a press release, RUSD explained they are “committed to ensuring our schools remain open and safe for our students in the event of a teacher strike.”

So, RUSD is offering $425 per day to certified substitute teachers to teach in the event of a teacher work stoppage.

According to the RUSD website, the substitute teachers could fill in for grades Pre-K to Grade 12. Applicants must have a valid California teaching credential or a 30-day Substitute Teaching Permit.

According to the District, the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association (RTPA) has recently indicated that a “strike is on the table.” The district and the RTPA have engaged in collective bargaining over the past year and the two have not been able to reach an agreement.

The district said they remain optimistic and want to work with RTPA to reach an agreement. However, in the event RTPA approves a strike, the district said they are prepared to meet their responsibility to provide all of the students with a safe learning environment by keeping schools open.

For more information on the special circumstance substitute teacher recruitment, the fact-finding report and negotiation updates, see our website: www.rocklinusd.org.