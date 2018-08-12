4:10 p.m. UPDATE: According to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the Oak Fire has grown to 10 acres and is 0% contained.

Forward progress of the fire has not stopped.

Oak Drive and Lime Kiln Road remain closed at Highway 49.

Placer County Sherrifs said they are assisting Nevada County Sheriff with evacuations.

—

3:20 p.m. UPDATE: 126 homes are without power in the Alta Sierra area, according to PG&E.

The fire is still seven acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations are still in effect at this time.

—

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) — Homes are being evacuated on Buck Mountain Road and Oak Drive due to a fire, according to the Nevada County Sheriff.

Cal Fire is responding to the area.

The fire is in the area of Buck Mountain Road and Oak Drive and is currently seven acres.

Oak Road and Lime Kiln Road at Hwy 49 are being closed down by Caltrans and CHP.

A command post is being set up at Buck Mountain Road and Sunset View.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.