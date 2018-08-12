Filed Under:Islamic Center, Lodi, manteca
(Source: Manteca Police Department)

MANTECA (CBS13) — Police say an unidentified suspect attempted to break into the Islamic Center of Manteca early Saturday morning.

This comes less than a day after a suspect broke into the California Islamic Center in Lodi, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

(source: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Sheriffs, the suspect jumped the fence at the Lodi Center early Friday morning and entered the church through an open window. He then allegedly broke into three separate donation containers, taking away an unknown amount of cash.

(source: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, at 3:34 a.m., Manteca police report that the same suspect attempted to break into the Manteca Islamic Center but could not make entry.

(Source: Manteca Police Department)

The suspect reportedly damaged the property and removed a window screen in his attempt.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect. Those with information on the Lodi break-in are asked to contact the Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 and reference case number #18-20585. Those with information on the Manteca incident are asked to contact the Manteca Police Department at (209) 456-8101 and reference Case # 18-29218.

