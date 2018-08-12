  • CBS13On Air

Los Angeles, Small Plane Crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the pilot was killed when a small, single-engine aircraft crashed into a field near Interstate 5 in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says the plane, a Beechcraft A320, went down shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Humphrey says the pilot, the only person on board, was killed.

No one on the ground was injured and no structures were damaged.

Cause of the crash was not immediately known and the pilot’s identity was not released.

Humphrey says the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The plane went down in an open field in Los Angeles’ Sylmar neighborhood, in the northeast corner of the San Fernando Valley.

The pilot was described as an adult male.

