9:20 UPDATE: Firefighters have confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A two-alarm fire has broken out at the Old Empire Theatre in Stockton, according to police.

Police have shut down the street on the 1800 Block of Pacific Avenue.

People are advised to avoid the area.

The fire started Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.