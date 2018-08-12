  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Alaska Airlines flight that left San Francisco for New Orleans with 136 people aboard has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport after the flight crew detected what the airline described as a “strong odor” in the cabin.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the plane was diverted to Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The newspaper says the plane landed safely and no emergency was declared.

Alaska Airlines says technicians were inspecting the plane in an effort to uncover what caused the smell.

Meanwhile, passengers were being rebooked on other flights.

