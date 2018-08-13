STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman was arrested in Stockton for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital and leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to St. Joseph’s Medical Center on reports that an ambulance was stolen. Police tracked the ambulance to the area of Bianchi Road and Townehome Drive where they tried to stop the ambulance.

The suspect didn’t stop, leading officers on a 10-mile pursuit reaching 90 mph. After stopping the chase due to dangerous speeds, CHP officers picked up the chase and stopped the ambulance on southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 12.

An officer arrested 34-year-old Natasha Scott on charges including vehicle theft and evading police. She was turned over to Stockton police.