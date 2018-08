SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A two-alarm apartment fire in Sacramento sent up a lot of smoke Monday afternoon.

Eight separate apartment units in the 100 block of Bicentennial Circle were involved just after 4 p.m., according to a Sacramento Fire Department statement.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

#2ndAlarm Fire on the 100 Block of Bicentennial Circle started just before 4PM and 8 separate apartment units were involved. No injuries have been reported, the fire has been extinguished, and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OZOVIUG3ik — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 13, 2018