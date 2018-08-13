SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) — When a couple went to investigate a loud banging on their porch, they found a man wearing backward pants eating their dead flowers.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Emerald Avenue in Sewickley Township just after 5 a.m. Friday for a report that a man was eating plants on the victim’s porch.

ALSO READ: 2 Dead After Fight On Sacramento Freeway Identified

When officers arrived on the scene, Tammy Kidd said she and her husband were in their house when they heard loud banging on their front door, then they heard their screen door open and their door handle turning. Kidd said the banging continued and it sounded like someone was trying to push in the door.

Kidd’s husband opened the door and they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Troy Allen Loughner, on their porch. He was wearing his pants backward and a baseball hat, and he allegedly had Kidd’s dead plants hanging out of his mouth.

“He had the plant holding it and he was just eating my dead flowers and the dirt,” Kidd said. “He was chowing. You could see, he had it half out his mouth and he was just eating away.”

Kidd says her husband told Loughner to get off their property, but he just stood there. He eventually ran away after Kidd’s husband repeatedly told him to leave.

When police arrived at the scene, Kidd told them she saw Loughner go two houses down the road.

ALSO: Eating Hot Cheetos, Other Spicy Snacks May Have Led To Teen’s Gallbladder Removal Surgery

Officers found Loughner, who was wearing his pants backward and a baseball hat, at another home in the 100 block of Emerald Avenue. Police say he smelled like burnt marijuana and appeared to be intoxicated.

“His eyes were, like, real big. You could tell he was on something,” Kidd said.

Loughner’s friend, Junior Wood, lives with Loughner and thinks he knows what happened.

“He’s got a drinking problem. Confused,” Wood said. “[Loughner may have thought] it was our house.”

Loughner is facing charges of attempted burglary, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]