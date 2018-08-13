STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fast-moving fire damaged an old theater on the Miracle Mile in Stockton over the weekend – and police say it’s not the first fire there this summer.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the rooftop of the building. They then called for a second alarm.

The old #EmpireTheater on #Stockton's #MiracleMile is taped off & a firefighter is parked out front, this morning, following a two-alarm fire that broke out last night. The fire caused moderate to major damage to the structure on Pacific Ave. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SPKzTzxN2y — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) August 13, 2018

Firefighters say the fire not only damaged the theater, but some of the surrounding businesses also sustained minor damage. They say the fire caused moderate to heavy damage to the building that had been converted into a coffee shop – only to be closed down, along with other buildings on the block, due to safety concerns.

Police say this is the third fire at the former Miracle Mile movie theater, known as both the old Empire Theater and Royal Theater, since June.

There was a fire reported here just last week.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is now under investigation.