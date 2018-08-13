GEORGETOWN (CBS13) – A fox with a plastic jar stuck on its head was caught on camera in El Dorado County.

Wildlife officials say the fox is skin and bones and was infested with maggots when it was found.

Two volunteers with the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue group were able to capture the fox.

The fox is now under the care of the rescue. They’re asking for donations to try and help save its life.

This comes months after ‘auburn lake trails’ residents spotted a coyote with its head stuck in a jar.