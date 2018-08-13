  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

GEORGETOWN (CBS13) – A fox with a plastic jar stuck on its head was caught on camera in El Dorado County.

Wildlife officials say the fox is skin and bones and was infested with maggots when it was found.

Two volunteers with the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue group were able to capture the fox.

The fox is now under the care of the rescue. They’re asking for donations to try and help save its life.

This comes months after ‘auburn lake trails’ residents spotted a coyote with its head stuck in a jar.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s