SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The coroner’s office has released the names of the two people killed in a road rage incident on Interstate 5 over the weekend.

Drivers captured the chaotic scene in the northbound lanes near the Del Paso Road exit early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says both drivers stopped and began to fight after a crash.

Witnesses said one of the drivers had a bat and was using it to hit car windows.

Investigators say one of the men was killed in the fight due to blunt trauma. He has been identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Jason Dykes.

The second driver, identified as 37-year-old Oroville resident Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco, was apparently struck and killed by a passing driver.

The freeway was shut down for several hours due to the incident and investigation.