  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were hurt, one critically, in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway between West El Camino Avenue and Garden Highway.

It’s unclear what led up to the rollover.

Sacramento Fire says two people were in the car when it rolled over. Both people had to be extricated.

The two people inside the car have now been taken to the hospital. One of the people is in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s