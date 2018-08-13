SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were hurt, one critically, in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway between West El Camino Avenue and Garden Highway.

It’s unclear what led up to the rollover.

Sacramento Fire says two people were in the car when it rolled over. Both people had to be extricated.

The two people inside the car have now been taken to the hospital. One of the people is in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says.