Vitamix is recalling Ascent™ and Venturist™ series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers after several people got cuts on their hands from the blenders, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

The containers can separate from the blade’s base, exposing the blades and posing a laceration hazard to consumers. Eleven people reportedly received cuts on their hands. Owners are urged to stop using the recalled blending containers immediately and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit. Vitamix is sending out repair kits to consumers it can identify.

To obtain a recall, you can Vitamix toll-free at 888-847-8842 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.vitamix.com and click on Customer Service and Voluntary Recalls or www.recallrtr.com/blender for more information.

About 105,000 units are affected by the recall. This recall involves Ascent™ and Venturist™ series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers with blade date codes March 2018 (“03-18”) or earlier.

Here’s how to identify if your blender is affected by the recall, Vitamix says:

“Date codes are in the format MM-YY; for example, March 2018 is “03-18.” If the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, the container has already been repaired. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container. The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist™ Model 1200 blenders.”

The blenders were reportedly sold at Costco, Williams-Sonoma nationwide, and online at www.vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018.