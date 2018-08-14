OROVILLE (CBS13) – A man who, along with a female accomplice, allegedly stole a fire truck and led police on a two-hour chase through four counties in July has been found competent to stand trial.

David Virgil Carcalete, 29, claimed he was mentally incompetent and couldn’t face charges stemming from the July 14 incident. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office today announced it had received a report stating the Carcalete was fit to stand trial.

California Highway Patrol says Carcalete was able to hop in the engine, pick up 35-year-old Candice Scollard, and lead police pursuers on a 100-mile chase.

GETTING MORE: Hear The Two Suspects Talk About Stealing The Fire Truck

“The passenger and the male were taking turns driving, so they were switching drivers while the pursuit was ongoing,” said Sgt. Brian Wittmer with CHP.

The suspects admitted that getting inside wasn’t too difficult. Metro Fire was on a grass fire call in Rio Linda when the suspect first climbed aboard.

“The door was wide open. So we thought – Hollywood!” said Carcalete. “You want to drive? Take off.”

“And he was just all over the place, and had the mag light hitting stuff,” said Scottard. “It was crazy.”

“You wouldn’t expect that,” said Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal.

Per protocol, the engine was powered up with lights on for use and safety purposes as firefighters focused on putting out flames.

“We had people in the area of where the engine was,” Vestal said.

The chase eventually ended north of Oroville.

Fortunately, no one seriously hurt in the chase – although Briana Johnson’s SUV was clipped by the engine as she drove with her kids near Roseville.

“I’m just glad that it’s all cosmetic and that everybody’s fine,” Johnson said.

CHP believes the two suspects were under the influence of drugs at the time.

Scollard is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday when a trial date will be set.