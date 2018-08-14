(CNN) — Many fans are giving Aretha Franklin her flowers now.

In the wake of news that the legendary singer is gravely ill, social media has been flooded with tributes.

Former president Bill Clinton tweeted late Monday asking others to “lift” the ailing star.

“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years,” the tweet read. “We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you.”

He joined a chorus of other famous voices including Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chance the Rapper who offered well-wishes and prayers for the the 76-year-old singer.

Her popularity has spanned generations and some fans shared personal stories of having met the icon.

“I met Aretha Franklin when I was 9, my grandfather’s gf was her close friend,” one person tweeted. “They took me to a concert and remember watching her backstage with her fur and diamonds commanding the room like a boss. I just knew I wanted to be like that!”

