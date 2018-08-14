SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say a man has died and another person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The scene was at the Rainbow Mini Park near 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

#BREAKING @sacsheriff investigating a homicide in South Sacramento on 42nd Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. One man in his mid 20s was shot and killed. Another victim was transported to hospital w/gunshot wound to upper body. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/CFvF8nEsQS — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 14, 2018

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a little before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Two victims were soon found at a scene – one, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. That person was taken to the hospital by medics.

Authorities have not released the name of the victims.

It is unclear what led up to the incident and detectives say they can’t confirm if it’s gang-related.