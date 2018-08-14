STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after police say she stole an ambulance and led officers on a chase on Monday.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. when St. Joseph’s Medical Center reported that someone had stolen an ambulance.

Officers were able to track the ambulance to the area of Bianchi Road and Townehome Drive and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept on going. A 10-mile chase that reached 90 mph at times followed, prompting officers to break off the chase due to the dangerous speeds.

Eventually, CHP officers picked up the chase and used spike strips to flatten the ambulance’s front tires when the driver made a U-turn in the center median of Interstate 5.

The driver, 34-year-old Natasha Scott, finally stopped on the side of the freeway and was arrested.

Exactly how she stole ambulance has not been detailed by investigators.

Scott is now facing stolen vehicle, evading police and other traffic charges.