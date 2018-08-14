Temperatures are running a bit cooler than yesterday, courtesy of an ice onshore flow. In fact, we’ll keep that onshore flow for the next day or so before we start to heat things up as we head toward the end of the workweek.

Also, what’s coming in here is the monsoon flow in the higher elevations. There are some showers and thunderstorms there pushing up to the Lake Tahoe area for tomorrow. The high-pressure that’s causing this is going to push a little off to the east, and as that occurs, it’s going to allow some of this moisture to leave the southern Sierra. But still something along the crest line from about Lake Tahoe to the south for tomorrow.

It’ll be 88 to 92 tomorrow, so very similar to what we’re experiencing today. It’s a little bit lower than what we’re used to this time of the year. But there is that high pushing a little off to the east. And then we start to see that trough fill in a bit more. Temperatures start to rise by Thursday and then they really start to cook as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms off to the east tomorrow. There will be highs in the mid-80s in the Sierra and patchy morning fog.

There’s a good sea breeze and temperatures in the mid-60s right along the coast for San Francisco and Monterey.