  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) – A suspect in a Tracy murder case has been arrested after being on the run for years.

The Tracy Police Department says they’ve been looking for James Stancampiano in connection to a September 2010 homicide. Detectives have been working with the US Marshals Service to try and arrest Stancampiano for the last eight years.

Finally, on Aug. 10, the now 26-year-old Stancampiano was arrested in Mexico.

Stancampiano is a US citizen and has since been deported back by Mexican authorities. He is now in the custody of Texas authorities, awaiting extradition back to Tracy.

Tracy police thank the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso, Texas with helping in the effort to capture Stancampiano.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s