TRACY (CBS13) – A suspect in a Tracy murder case has been arrested after being on the run for years.

The Tracy Police Department says they’ve been looking for James Stancampiano in connection to a September 2010 homicide. Detectives have been working with the US Marshals Service to try and arrest Stancampiano for the last eight years.

Finally, on Aug. 10, the now 26-year-old Stancampiano was arrested in Mexico.

Stancampiano is a US citizen and has since been deported back by Mexican authorities. He is now in the custody of Texas authorities, awaiting extradition back to Tracy.

Tracy police thank the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso, Texas with helping in the effort to capture Stancampiano.