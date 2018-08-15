SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in the death of a California Highway Patrol officer and a man who was pulled over on the side of the road on Friday.

Sean Matthew Walker, 36 of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says Walker was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash on Interstate 80 around Fairfield on Friday.

California Highway Patrol Officer Kirk Griess had pulled over Jaime Bueza Manuel of Vallejo when a vehicle driven by Walker struck and killed both of them.

He’s faces two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, one count of reckless driving resulting in a fatality.