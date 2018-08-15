ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
VISTA, Calif. (AP) – A drunken California motorist who drove more than a mile with the body of the man she hit in the front seat has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 31-year-old Esteysi Sanchez was sentenced Wednesday for the 2016 death of a homeless man she hit after drunkenly driving onto an Oceanside sidewalk after a night of partying.

Prosecutors say 69-year-old Jack Tenhulzen was struck so hard that he was knocked out of his pants and shoes and one foot was severed. His body smashed through the car windshield into the passenger seat.

Sanchez was convicted in April of second-degree murder and other charges. She sobbed in court and apologized for the death.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

