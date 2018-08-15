FOLSOM (CBS13) – A massage therapist has been arrested on accusations of sexual battery in Folsom, police say.

According to the Folsom Police Department, detectives started investigating after a woman reported she had been inappropriately touched by during a massage at the Dream Inn and Day Spa on Natoma Street.

Tuesday morning, the massage therapist accused of the incident – 26-year-old Carmichael resident Ramiro Ricardo Fernandez – was arrested by detectives.

Detectives say no other incidents of inappropriate behavior has been reported from at the massage business.

Fernandez was booked into Sacramento County Jail and has since been released. He’s facing charges of sexual battery.