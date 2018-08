MODESTO (CBS13) – The daughter of an elderly woman found dead in her Modesto home on Tuesday has been arrested.

Investigators said Gisele Tadlock was not initially a suspect, they just wanted to ask her some questions after her mother was found dead in a home along Kee Lane.

However, the Stanislaus County Jail’s log shows that Tadlock was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of homicide and elder abuse.

Tadlock is now being held without bail.