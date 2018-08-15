ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Employees at Target stores across Florida opened 69 newly returned boxes of external hard drives only to find the pricey items had been replaced with Play-Doh.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say Jose Rivera spent about $6,200 buying 69 hard drives from 16 different Targets in several central Florida counties in January. Authorities say Rainer Bentulan then returned the boxes with lumps of child’s clay that had a similar weight to the hard drives.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office issued warrants charging both men with organized scheme to defraud and conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud.

Rivera was arrested Friday. Authorities believe Bentulan is also in central Florida.

Both have lengthy criminal histories and spent time in state prison.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s