By Marc Woodfork

”Crazy Rich Asians” hits theaters this weekend and it’s the first major motion picture to feature an all Asian cast since ‘The Joy Luck Club’, twenty-five years ago. Hard to believe how under-represented the culture and community really is in Hollywood. That being said, the producers chose the right moment and the right source material for what will hopefully be the first of many more mainstream Asian films.

“Crazy Rich Asians” tells the story of a young man who brings his new girlfriend to Singapore to attend a family members wedding. Also, to meet his family for the first time. Rachel (played wonderfully by actress Constance Wu), who is already nervous to meet the family, learns a few details that Nick (played by Henry Golding) neglected to tell her about. Mainly that his family is uber rich.

The producers of the film don’t re-invent the wheel, the story isn’t overtly unique or original. We’ve seen similar stories many times. But, the film is solid. It doesn’t take itself too seriously. Well written with the perfect blend of romance and just enough comedy so the story doesn’t become bogged down in sentimentality. Filming in Singapore provided the perfect backdrop for the film as well. Singapore can certainly expect a rise in tourism due to the film. “Crazy Rich Asians” is a romantic comedy in the purest sense. But don’t let that deter you from seeing the film. It’s a lot of fun from start to finish.