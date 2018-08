TRACY (CBS13) – City officials confirm that Tracy’s Chief of Police Larry Esquivel has been fired.

Esquivel was fired on Tuesday, according to the city.

No reason was given for the firing; city staff are not commenting on the move.

Esquivel has served as Tracy’s chief of police since March 2016.