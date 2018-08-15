GLENDALE, Calif. – A 32-year-old actress best known for the television series “The 100” was arrested on felony domestic violence charges last week in Glendale, CBS Los Angeles reports. Marie Avgeropoulos was taken into custody by Glendale police in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

Avgeropoulos was booked on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ. Police had responded to a call from a man who said she had struck him during an argument, TMZ reports. However, the exact circumstances which prompted the arrest were unclear.

Avgeropoulos was booked and released on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Avgeropoulos plays the character of Octavia Blake on “The 100,” a post-apocalyptic science fiction series that airs on The CW.



© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.