SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A social-media video showing Sacramento high-school students in black face while using racial epithets has prompted an investigation by the school district.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says it’s looking into the video that depicts two students in different states of blackface using the N-word on social media.

The students are believed to be McClatchy High School students.

In the first video a teenage boy in blackface approaching a bird cage before turning to say, “I don’t think this bird likes n—–s.”

The second shows a teenage girl and the boy from the first video in even darker blackface. He says “Hi, n—–,” in a flirtatious tone and she giggles.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says it’s an ongoing problem at the Sacramento high school.

“Now to hear this N-word with two more students, I have to think it’s the culture of the school that makes the students feel, the white students feel that it’s OK,” said NAACP Sacramento President Betty Williams.

In February, a McClatchy High School student presented a science project that concluded the racial disparities school’s Humanitarian and International Studies Program was justified because the IQ of minorities was lower.

Sacramento City superintendent Jorge Aguilar released a statement that said in part, “The use of racially offensive language or behavior in our schools by anyone does not reflect our values as a school district and will not be tolerated.”

Classes at McClatchy High School don’t start until Aug. 30, and the videos were likely not recorded at the school.