ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The search is on for thieves who targeted the Roseville Galleria Apple Store on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. According to the Roseville Police Department, four men went in around that time and started stealing products on display.

In total, police say the thieves pocketed 20 iPhones and at least two computers.

A witness inside the store managed to snap a photo of two of the suspects. Roseville police have now released the photo and are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact them.

No one was hurt in the incident.