Filed Under:San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Department of Public Works announced Wednesday it will assemble a new team, known as the Poop Patrol, which will be focused on cleaning up human and animal waste throughout the city.

The team, which will be made up of six people – a supervisor and five workers, is part of a pilot program set to start sometime in September, according to public works department spokeswoman Rachel Gordon.

Reports of waste are normally handled largely through service requests, meaning residents will call 311 to make a report and DPW crews come to clean it up.

The new team, however, will take a more proactive approach, scouring hot spots in the city, looking for waste to clean up.

