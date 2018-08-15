ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities are promising to end an embarrassing feud that had helicopters from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and county Fire Authority squabbling over who should handle rescues.

A share-the-air plan announced Wednesday divvies up duties while emphasizing teamwork.

In the past year, authorities say pilots from the two agencies have regularly clashed – racing to rescue scenes and sometimes arguing while flying in the same airspace.

The new written protocol calls for a unified response and standardized responses to emergencies.

In general, sheriff’s helicopters will handle remote search-and-rescue missions and fire pilots will respond to medical rescues.

However, when a 911 call comes in, the chopper in the best position to handle it will respond.

Authorities say during a rescue, the name on the helicopter just doesn’t matter.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

