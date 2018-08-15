ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 1500 block of East Fremont Street.

Stockton police say officers found a man down on the ground in the area just before 2 a.m. Officers checked on the man and found him to be unresponsive; they also saw he appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Detectives were out at the scene through the morning Wednesday.

No motive or suspect has been identified at this time, police say.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s