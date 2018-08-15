STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 1500 block of East Fremont Street.

Stockton police say officers found a man down on the ground in the area just before 2 a.m. Officers checked on the man and found him to be unresponsive; they also saw he appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Detectives were out at the scene through the morning Wednesday.

No motive or suspect has been identified at this time, police say.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.