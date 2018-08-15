ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of smashing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame says his actions were a “rightful and just act.”

Austin Clay pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles on Wednesday to a felony vandalism charge.

Prosecutors say Clay took a pickax to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” It has been repaired.

Clay spoke to reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday. He says he wanted to “bring about positive political change” and doesn’t believe prosecutors should have brought charges against him.

Clays says he thinks the “repercussions of it were only positive.”

If convicted, he could face up to three years behind bars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s