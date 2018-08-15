ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — There are new wildlife worries for local animal rescue workers after another wild animal was spotted with its head trapped inside a plastic jar.

This is the third time in recent months an animal has been found trapped in a container.

Cellphone video shows a fox with its head inserted inside a jar, leaving it disoriented, and struggling to survive.

The fox, found Sunday after being spotted by a person who lives in the Placer County hills, is the third rescue of its kind here in 6 months.

A coyote was caught with its head stuck in a jar in February. A deer was found in July. Now the fox this month.

Gregg Grimm works at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, which has helped in each animal’s rescue and recovery.

In Grimm’s six years here he had never seen a single case like this. Now suddenly, this spike.

“The fact that people are seeing it is also interesting because a lot of times when this happens the animals goes off and hides and people won’t necessarily see them and so they die,” Grimm said.

Grimm attributes the trouble in part to more people living near Placer County wildlife, and more people not carefully discarding waste. But why the sudden spike? He isn’t sure.

“I don’t know what triggered it, to be honest,” Grimm said. “I really don’t know what triggered it.”

The fox most recently rescued is being treated for starvation and infections.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is hoping it will be healthy enough to release back into the wild in a few weeks.

