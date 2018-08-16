AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A now-former California Highway Patrol officer from Amador County is facing charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Michael Joslin was arrested Monday afternoon in Placer County. Joslin is suspected of sexually abusing the girl for roughly a year while off-duty.

Detectives say they started investigating after a church pastor reported to them a possible case of molestation.

Joslin, a Pioneer resident, was booked into Amador County Jail. He’s facing charges of oral copulation with a minor under 14 by means of force or fear, penetration with a foreign object of a minor under 14 by means of force or fear, rape by means of force or fear, lewd acts with a child under 14 by means of force or fear, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The sheriff’s office says Joslin is no longer employed by CHP.