REDDING (CBS13) – New video from Cal Fire shows a firenado that tore up Shasta County during the beginnings of the Carr Fire.

The firenado can be seen from above in the video as it destroys thousands of acres of land. The National Weather Service says heat rising rapidly from the ground mixed with erratic winds causes the vortex.

Trees can be uprooted and power poles can be knocked down in the firenado, causing even more destruction than the fire itself.

The Carr Fire is still ongoing and has now burned more than 214,000 acres as of Thursday.