ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carr Fire, Redding

REDDING (CBS13) – New video from Cal Fire shows a firenado that tore up Shasta County during the beginnings of the Carr Fire.

The firenado can be seen from above in the video as it destroys thousands of acres of land. The National Weather Service says heat rising rapidly from the ground mixed with erratic winds causes the vortex.

Trees can be uprooted and power poles can be knocked down in the firenado, causing even more destruction than the fire itself.

The Carr Fire is still ongoing and has now burned more than 214,000 acres as of Thursday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s