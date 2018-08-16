FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A woman sought in a homicide has turned herself in, Fairfield Police said on Thursday night.

Police say Iyesia James, 43 of Woodland, turned herself in on Thursday evening.

Fairfield Police had put out a call to the public for help finding James.

James is accused of killing Letha Portis on Aug. 6. Police say the women knew each other and there was a fight that lead to Portis’ death. Officers were called out to a business on the 1700 block of North Texas Street and found Portis unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.