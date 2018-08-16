ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
Filed Under:police K9, Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A big fan of “Paw Patrol” got a special treat for his fourth birthday.

The Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association says Travis, a Rancho Cordova boy, was planning to have a birthday party at a local pizza parlor. But he was told his four-legged best friend couldn’t come.

Travis inviting police to his birthday party. (Credit: Jessi Kennedy)

Travis inviting police to his birthday party. (Credit: Jessi Kennedy)

So, being a fan of the kids TV show “Paw Patrol,” Travis and his parents decided to have the party at the Hagan Community Dog Park.

Travis also decided to invite a Rancho Cordova police K9 – and walked into the police station along with his mom to personally deliver the invitation.

His parents didn’t think anything would come of it, but on Sunday Travis got a special surprise.

Travis on his very special birthday party. (Credit: Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association)

Travis on his very special birthday party. (Credit: Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association)

A Rancho Cordova police officer and his K9 joined in on Travis’ birthday. From the looks of the pictures, Travis was overjoyed.

“Thank you Travis for letting us celebrate with you! We hope you had a paw-mazing time!” the Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association posted on Facebook.

Travis’ family thanks the police department for helping make his birthday wish come true.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s