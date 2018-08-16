RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A big fan of “Paw Patrol” got a special treat for his fourth birthday.

The Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association says Travis, a Rancho Cordova boy, was planning to have a birthday party at a local pizza parlor. But he was told his four-legged best friend couldn’t come.

So, being a fan of the kids TV show “Paw Patrol,” Travis and his parents decided to have the party at the Hagan Community Dog Park.

Travis also decided to invite a Rancho Cordova police K9 – and walked into the police station along with his mom to personally deliver the invitation.

His parents didn’t think anything would come of it, but on Sunday Travis got a special surprise.

A Rancho Cordova police officer and his K9 joined in on Travis’ birthday. From the looks of the pictures, Travis was overjoyed.

“Thank you Travis for letting us celebrate with you! We hope you had a paw-mazing time!” the Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association posted on Facebook.

Travis’ family thanks the police department for helping make his birthday wish come true.